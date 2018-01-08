SOURCES: Horn Lake police on scene of officer-involved shooting

Police are currently investigating in Horn Lake, Mississippi.
FOX13 has confirmed police are on the scene of an officer involved shooting. But, no other information is available
Goodman Road is currently blocked near Highway 51.
A Mississippi Department of Transportation cameras show multiple police cars on scene.
Stay tuned with Good Morning Memphis as we work to learn more information about this breaking and developing story.
