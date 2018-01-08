  • SOURCES: Horn Lake police on scene of officer-involved shooting

    By: Shelby Sansone

    Updated:

    Police are currently investigating in Horn Lake, Mississippi. 

    FOX13 has confirmed police are on the scene of an officer involved shooting. But, no other information is available

    Goodman Road is currently blocked near Highway 51. 

    A Mississippi Department of Transportation cameras show multiple police cars on scene. 

    Trending stories:

    Stay tuned with Good Morning Memphis as we work to learn more information about this breaking and developing story. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories