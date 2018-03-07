  • Partly Cloudy with Chilly Temperatures for Wednesday

    Updated:
    • Don’t forget the coat and scarf. Temperatures are FRIGID this morning.   
    • You’ll want to stay bundled up all day as temperatures only warm up to the upper 40s this afternoon.
    • Grab the sunglasses—partly cloudy skies in today’s forecast. 
    • A gradual warm up expected the next several days.
    • Next round of rain will be Saturday.
    • Watch the video above for a look at the dry and chilly conditions for Wednesday.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Partly Cloudy with Chilly Temperatures for Wednesday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cool temps, mostly clear skies in the Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    NWS: Minor flooding expected as MS River crests on Friday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Scattered Showers and Mild Temperatures expected for the Mid South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Beautiful weekend, but chilly nights ahead in the Mid-South