Partly Cloudy with Chilly Temperatures for Wednesday

- Don’t forget the coat and scarf. Temperatures are FRIGID this morning.
- You’ll want to stay bundled up all day as temperatures only warm up to the upper 40s this afternoon.
- Grab the sunglasses—partly cloudy skies in today’s forecast.
- A gradual warm up expected the next several days.
- Next round of rain will be Saturday.
- Watch the video above for a look at the dry and chilly conditions for Wednesday.
