  • Partly Cloudy with Unseasonably Cool Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete

    Updated:
    • FREEZE WATCH UNTIL 9 AM—Mainly east of the river.
    • You will want the coat, scarf, and gloves this morning. Temperatures are bitterly cold.   
    • This afternoon will be cool in the low 50s with partly cloudy skies.
    • Good news: no rain today, and rain chances will stay low until Friday. 
    • You’ll want the umbrella for St. Patrick’s Day.
    • Watch the video above for a look at the sunny and cool conditions for Tuesday.

    Trending stories:

     

    Joey Sulipeck
         		 Brittani Dubose
         		 Patrick Pete
     

