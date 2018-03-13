Partly Cloudy with Unseasonably Cool Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

- FREEZE WATCH UNTIL 9 AM—Mainly east of the river.
- You will want the coat, scarf, and gloves this morning. Temperatures are bitterly cold.
- This afternoon will be cool in the low 50s with partly cloudy skies.
- Good news: no rain today, and rain chances will stay low until Friday.
- You’ll want the umbrella for St. Patrick’s Day.
- Watch the video above for a look at the sunny and cool conditions for Tuesday.
