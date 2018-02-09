  • Pastner fires back after sexual assault accusations

    The former head coach of the University of Memphis Tigers basketball team is speaking out after an Arizona woman claimed he sexually assaulted her. 

    She said he assaulted her in a Houston hotel room back in 2016. He was the coach at the U of M during this time. 

    "Zero, Zero, Zero," Pastner said after his game Thursday night. "It is disgusting." 

    Pastner's attorney said the allegations are a lie, and Pastner never acted inappropriately with the woman. 

    Less than a month ago, Pastner filed a lawsuit against the woman and her boyfriend, Ron Bell, for defamation. 

    Paster claimed the two tried to blackmail him. 

