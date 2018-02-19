0 Pastor connected to Andy Savage sexual assault case resigns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One of the people involved in the 1998 sexual assault case against Memphis Pastor Andy Savage has resigned from his position at an Austin, Texas, church following an investigation.

Larry Cotton, who was the pastor at the time Jules Woodson reported what happened between her and Savage, announced his resignation from The Austin Stone Community Church last week.

Cotton released a letter to the church community about his resignation.

Church family,

Over the last few weeks, after seeking much counsel and prayer, I want to be the first to let you know that on Thursday, February 15, I informed the elders at The Austin Stone Community Church of my decision to step down from my staff ministry leadership position. It has been my honor to be a part of what the Lord is doing here at The Austin Stone Community Church. I have been extremely privileged to serve with brothers and sisters whose ultimate goal is to see Jesus lifted high, and I will greatly miss working here. I know this is the beginning of a new season for me, and I have peace that God will use me for His glory.

Brokenness and sin have unraveled the fabric of our world, resulting in injustice, pain, and suffering. I am more convinced than ever that the only One able to mend the brokenness and unraveling of this fabric is Jesus Christ. To the best of my ability, with God's power, I desire to be a man that He might use to mend this brokenness.

This is why I want to express again my deepest grief and sorrow for Jules Woodson and all those who were wounded by what happened in 1998. During my leave of absence, I have come to better understand the weight of my mistakes and my responsibilities as a church leader at that time. I wish I had known 20 years ago what I understand today. I now understand that I did not do enough to serve Jules and help her feel protected and cared for â€”I wish I had done more. I understand that I failed to report the sexual abuse â€”I wish I had reported to the proper authorities. Even though its impossible, I wish I could go back in time and correct these mistakes.

I contributed to the pain and suffering of Jules and others, and for this, I feel great sorrow. I can identify with the words of Paul in the scriptures that help me see Jesus came into the world to save sinners of whom I am the worst. But I was shown mercy so that in me, the worst of sinners, Christ Jesus might display his perfect patience as an example for others who would believe in him and receive eternal life. Only Jesus can mend the unraveling caused by sin and weave in true justice, peace and healing.

I am praying for healing for Jules; that she might be comforted by the peace of Christ even in the midst of her pain. I hope for her forgiveness of me. I pray for The Austin Stone to continue to be a safe and Christ-honoring environment for men, women, students, and children to grow spiritually and flourish. And I thank you, my church family, for your continued love and prayers.

I love you all dearly.

Larry Cotton

Savage is also on leave from his ministry position at Highpoint Church in East Memphis pending an investigation, which is expected to conclude by March 1. Savage has said he will abide by the wishes of church leadership once the investigation is complete.

