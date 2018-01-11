Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by 18-wheeler

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned that a pedestrian was hospitalized Thursday afternoon after being struck by an 18-wheeler.
The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. at Third Street and Raines Road.
The victim was rushed to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.
