  • Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by 18-wheeler

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned that a pedestrian was hospitalized Thursday afternoon after being struck by an 18-wheeler.

    The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. at Third Street and Raines Road. 

    The victim was rushed to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories