Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A person is dead following a pedestrian crash in Orange Mound.
Officers are on the scene at Park and Prescott regarding a crash. One pedestrain has been struck. The victim was pronounced deceased. The driver remained on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 11, 2018
According to MPD, the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection at Park and Prescott.
One person was struck by the vehicle and the person died on the scene.
The driver remained on the scene, but police told FOX13 this is an ongoing investigation.
Very large police presence along Park Ave just west of Highland - pedestrian struck, killed. Working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/erA5tHGb5S— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) March 11, 2018
FOX13's Tony Atkins is on the scene. See a LIVE report, on FOX13 News at 9.
