  • Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Orange Mound

    By: Tony Atkins

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A person is dead following a pedestrian crash in Orange Mound. 

    According to MPD, the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection at Park and Prescott. 

    One person was struck by the vehicle and the person died on the scene. 

    The driver remained on the scene, but police told FOX13 this is an ongoing investigation. 

    FOX13's Tony Atkins is on the scene. See a LIVE report, on FOX13 News at 9. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Orange Mound

  • Headline Goes Here

    Motorcyclist, RV crash cause major delays on I-55

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man dead after being hit on Poplar Ave.

  • Headline Goes Here

    At least 3 killed in Russian helicopter crash in Chechnya

  • Headline Goes Here

    Russian cargo plane crashes in Syria, 39 dead