Pedestrian struck after walking into traffic on I-240, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to an early morning crash Sunday morning after a pedestrian was struck on I-240.
Police responded to the crash at 3:21 A.M. on I-240 west of Getwell.
Investigators told FOX13 a pedestrian was struck on the scene and transported to Regional One in critical condition.
Officers said the pedestrian was walking westbound into traffic on I-240.
The driver stayed on the scene, according to MPD.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation.
