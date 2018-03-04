  • Pedestrian struck after walking into traffic on I-240, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to an early morning crash Sunday morning after a pedestrian was struck on I-240.

    Police responded to the crash at 3:21 A.M. on I-240 west of Getwell.

    Investigators told FOX13 a pedestrian was struck on the scene and transported to Regional One in critical condition.

    Officers said the pedestrian was walking westbound into traffic on I-240.

    The driver stayed on the scene, according to MPD.

    Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories