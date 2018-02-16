  • Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Midtown

    Memphis police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in Midtown. 

    The accident happened at Cleveland and Union avenue. 

    One person was transported to Methodist North. 

    We are working to learn the condition of the victim. 

    FOX13 has a crew heading to the scene and will update you on-air and online with the latest information as it becomes available. 

     

