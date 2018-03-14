  • Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run, suspect in custody

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two victims were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition during a hit-and-run Tuesday afternoon. 

    The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Lauderdale when a pedestrian was struck. 

    The driver left the scene, but officers later caught up with him. Memphis Police Department said officers got behind the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop and struck another car at I-55 and Third Street. 

    The driver was taken into custody, and both victims were transported in non-critical condition.

