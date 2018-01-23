Pedestrian struck, rushed to hospital in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police is investigating after a pedestrian was struck Monday evening.
The incident happened at Perkins and Walnut Grove Road around 6:30 p.m.
A man was struck and rushed to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.
At 6:31pm MPD responded to a pedestrian crash at Perkins and Walnut Grove. A male was struck and was transported to ROH in critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 23, 2018
