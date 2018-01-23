  • Pedestrian struck, rushed to hospital in critical condition

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police is investigating after a pedestrian was struck Monday evening.

    The incident happened at Perkins and Walnut Grove Road around 6:30 p.m.

    A man was struck and rushed to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition. 

