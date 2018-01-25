People living in South Memphis apartments looking for new homes after apparent apartment foreclosure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People living in a South Memphis apartment complex are looking for a new home after learning the their property owner is behind on their mortgage with its lender.
The four-unit apartment sits at the intersection of Lucy and Latham. It’s valued at about $12,000, according to the Shelby County Assessor of Property.
“I’ve been lenient about a lot of stuff but she pulled one,” resident Latoya Daniels said of the owner.
Daniels told FOX13 she’s had other issues at her apartment, but was shocked when notices were served by mortgage lender James B. Nutter and Co. on Tuesday afternoon.
“I had planned to be here a good six months just to get stuff together,” Daniels said.
FOX13 reached out to the owner of the property, who said they are working with a lawyer to resolve the issue and no one will have to move.
However, it may not be up to the owner.
Daniels said residents would have to move in as little as three weeks. The building’s owner said they are working to stop that from happening and plans on explaining more about the issue to residents on Thursday.
