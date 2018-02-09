Person rushed to Regional One after being hit by vehicle

One person is recovering after being hit by a car Friday morning.
According to Memphis fire, the victim was struck on Raleigh-Millington Road at Bolen Huse Road.
Trending stories:
- Memphis mother shot and killed while holding 1-year-old daughter
- PHOTOS: Memphis mother shot & killed while holding 1-year-old daughter
- Mother still searching for clues after finding son’s dead body in tow lot a decade ago
- Botched investigation: Body overlooked for 49 days on MPD property
FOX13 is working to learn more information and will update you on-air and online with the latest information as it becomes available.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}