  • Person rushed to Regional One after being hit by vehicle

    Updated:

    One person is recovering after being hit by a car Friday morning. 

    According to Memphis fire, the victim was struck on Raleigh-Millington Road at Bolen Huse Road. 

    Trending stories:

    FOX13 is working to learn more information and will update you on-air and online with the latest information as it becomes available. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories