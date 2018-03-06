  • Suspect shot after breaking into Memphis office building

    By: Jeremy Pierre

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating a shooting at an office building on Summer Avenue.

    The shooting happened at 3540 Summer, which is an office building that houses several businesses.

    Police responded to a suspicious person call around 9:44 a.m. A male was shot and transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.

    Police referred to the man who was shot as a "suspect."

    Witnesses told FOX13 someone tried to break into an office. The property manager then confronted the suspect. A good Samaritan then stepped in to try and help the property manager hold the suspect until police arrived, but during a scuffle the suspect was shot.

    MPD said the shooter has been detained. 

    FOX13's Jeremy Pierre is at the crime scene. We will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.
     

