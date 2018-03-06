MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating a shooting at an office building on Summer Avenue.
The shooting happened at 3540 Summer, which is an office building that houses several businesses.
Shooting investigation on the third floor of an office building on Summer Ave. pic.twitter.com/vSjtP2drXA— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) March 6, 2018
Police responded to a suspicious person call around 9:44 a.m. A male was shot and transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.
Police referred to the man who was shot as a "suspect."
Witnesses told FOX13 someone tried to break into an office. The property manager then confronted the suspect. A good Samaritan then stepped in to try and help the property manager hold the suspect until police arrived, but during a scuffle the suspect was shot.
MPD said the shooter has been detained.
Offcs are on the scene at 3530 Summer Avenue regarding a shooting. Preliminary info: one male was reportedly attempting to break into the facility when shots were fired. The suspect was shot and xported in non-critical condition. The shooter has been detained.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 6, 2018
FOX13's Jeremy Pierre is at the crime scene. We will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}