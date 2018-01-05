Playhouse executive producer takes 'leave of absence' over sexual misconduct accusations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A major figure in the City of Memphis stepped down from his leadership position at Circuit Playhouse amid accusations over sexual misconduct.
Jackie Nichols, 70, founded The Circuit Playhouse in 1969. He's currently listed as an executive producer for Playhouse on the Square.
The POTS board of directors told FOX13 they are aware of the allegation made against Mr. Nichols and will launch an independent investigation next week to look into the matter.
Nichols told the Circuit Playhouse he denies the allegations.
The official statement from the Playhouse on the Square can be read below.
"The Executive Committee of Circuit Playhouse Inc. today announced that Executive Producer Jackie Nichols is taking a leave of absence pending an investigation of a sexual misconduct allegation against him, which he denies. This allegation is unrelated to the operations of Playhouse on the Square. Our board takes this matter seriously and will appoint an independent investigator to look into the allegation."
