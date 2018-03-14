0 Point system determines who gets locked up in juvenile detention

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There are 125 beds at the Juvenile Detention Center. 81 of them were filled on Tuesday.

Seven of the empty beds could have gone to the teenagers caught in a stolen car that they wrecked, instead they are all free.

The Juvenile Detention Center uses a point system to determine whether or not to detain the kids or release them to their parents with a ticket.

Sometimes it leads to more victims, but it also leads to less teens entering into the criminal justice system at a young age.

On Tuesday, a 16-year-old was charged with auto theft, curfew violation, no driver’s license, and other crimes. He was not detained overnight though, and instead was released and issued a summons.

“You let them go now, and they think they can do it again,” said Kyana Frazier.

Frazier was upset when she heard the teens who stole her car were released just hours after being caught wrecking her car.

“They just can't think they can get away with someone else's car and get away with it,” said Frazier.

It’s a frustration District Attorney Amy Weirich hears often from victims of juveniles.

“The frustration in the community of a juvenile who has been caught breaking into someone's home, and stealing their hard earned property,” said Weirich.

The reason a teenage burglar or auto theft suspect is not detained is because they don’t meet the criteria on the Detention Assessment Tool.

Theft over $1,000 is a is Class D Felony, punishable with two to 12 years of jail time, but it is only nine points for a juvenile so the form says the teen is eligible for release.

“The entire focus of the juvenile system is to rehabilitate that person. To get them on a path so they do not come back,” said Weirich.

Amy Weirich admits it is a balancing act, and locking a young person up has unintended consequences.

“Not make that an entry point for the individual two more serious crimes and a longer criminal record,” said Weirich.

Right now, 81 teens are detained; dozens for aggravated assault, carjacking, aggravated robbery, even murder.

Dozens more though, have been given a ticket and told to return to court. Victims like Kyana hope the kids from Tuesday’s crash straighten up.

“They young kids and they need to learn a lesson. It's not cool," said Frazier.

If a juvenile is detained for a serious crime like murder, the juvenile judge and District Attorney decide whether or not they are transferred to 201 Poplar.

