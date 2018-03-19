  • Police ask for help to find missing teen

    Memphis police are asking for help to bring home a missing teenager. 

    According to police, Raven Gray was last seen on March 13 when her mother dropped her off on the 800 block of Crockett. 

    The victim left, and police nor her family know where she is. Police said they fear she is in danger, and Gray does take medication for a mental illness. 

    If you see her, please call Memphis police at 901-545-2677. 

     

