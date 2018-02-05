  • POLICE: Car side swipes tree, flips 400 feet down a ditch

    A person is recovering after veering off the interstate early Monday morning. 

    The accident happened on westbound side of Interstate 240 near Mount Moriah just after 4 a.m. Monday. 

    Police said the driver slammed into tree, rolled several times before stopping. According to MPD, the car was '400 feet down into a ditch.'

    The driver was transported to Regional One in critical condition, however, they have been upgraded to stable condition. MPD said the passenger had active warrants for traffic related offenses. 

     

