POLICE: Car side swipes tree, flips 400 feet down a ditch

A person is recovering after veering off the interstate early Monday morning.
The accident happened on westbound side of Interstate 240 near Mount Moriah just after 4 a.m. Monday.
Police said the driver slammed into tree, rolled several times before stopping. According to MPD, the car was '400 feet down into a ditch.'
Trending stories:
- TN woman escapes after being kidnapped and beaten by boyfriend
- Man arrested for taking Arkansas teen across state lines
- Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
The driver was transported to Regional One in critical condition, however, they have been upgraded to stable condition. MPD said the passenger had active warrants for traffic related offenses.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}