Police: Former Memphis football player arrested for marijuana, kicked off team

A former Memphis Football Tiger was kicked off the team after he was charged by police for having marijuana in his apartment.
According to the arrest affidavit, Jared Gentry, who played football at the University of Memphis, gave police permission to search his room on the 3800 block of Tiger Paw. Officers searched his closet and found two mason jars, and one had multiple bags of marijuana that weighed almost 30 grams.
Police also found a scale and multiple clear plastic baggies.
FOX13 reached out to the football program for a statement, "Jared Gentry has been dismissed from the University of Memphis football team for a violation of team rules. Additionally, Gentry has been placed on interim suspension from campus for violations of the UofM Student Code of Rights and Responsibilities while this matter is reviewed by the Office of Student Accountability, Outreach and Support. No additional comments will be made while the investigation is ongoing."
Gentry is charged with intent to sell, distribute, and manufacturer, drugs.
