  • Police identify man, woman killed in North Memphis crash

    Two people are dead after a horrific crash in North Memphis. 

    The Memphis Fire Department said they were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Monday. 

    When they arrived, they found a scene of twisted metal at the corner of Jackson and Belvedere.

    Police identified the victims as Jamelda Short, 27, and Jarquis Burks, 24. 

    FOX13 is working to learn more information about the crash and will update you with the latest information as it becomes available. 

