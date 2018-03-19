Police identify man, woman killed in North Memphis crash

Two people are dead after a horrific crash in North Memphis.
The Memphis Fire Department said they were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Monday.
When they arrived, they found a scene of twisted metal at the corner of Jackson and Belvedere.
At 2:35a.m. MPD responded to a one vehicle crash on Jackson near Evergreen. The investigation revealed the vehicle was speeding w/b on Jackson and vehicle struck a utility pole. Passenger Jamelda Short, 27, and driver Jarquis Burks, 24, we're both pronounced deceased.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 19, 2018
Police identified the victims as Jamelda Short, 27, and Jarquis Burks, 24.
FOX13 is working to learn more information about the crash and will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.
