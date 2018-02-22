  • Police investigate threats made against Overton High School

     Overton High School was placed on lockdown following a threat made against the school. 

    Shelby County Schools issued the following statement: 

    "Overton received information about a social media post containing some threatening language. It was immediately reported to the authorities and security.  At this time, they feel this is not a credible threat.  We did inform families of this earlier via phone call."

    FOX13 is working to learn more information about that happened and the details surrounding the threat.

