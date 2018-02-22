Police investigate threats made against Overton High School

Overton High School was placed on lockdown following a threat made against the school.
Shelby County Schools issued the following statement:
"Overton received information about a social media post containing some threatening language. It was immediately reported to the authorities and security. At this time, they feel this is not a credible threat. We did inform families of this earlier via phone call."
FOX13 is working to learn more information about that happened and the details surrounding the threat.
