0 Police investigating kidnapping, car theft at Orange Mound gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are looking for a man they said stole a running car outside of a gas station in Orange Mound. A 6-year-old boy was inside the running car as his mother went inside the store.

Police said it happened around 1:30 Saturday afternoon in the 21-hundred block of Lamar Avenue.

The suspect was caught on camera getting outside of a black four-door sedan and getting into the running car.

“The lady was distraught. There were three police cars on the scene. They were interviewing her. She was leaning against the door crying,” said Renrick Britton, a customer.

Britton said he comes to the store several times a week. He said he doesn’t understand why someone would bring that much attention to themselves.

“I just don’t understand the gravity of it because the person who took the vehicle knew it was a child in back – So they had to care what happened to themselves or the child. They don’t care,” Britton said.

FOX13 spoke off camera with the store’s owner. He said it happened during a ‘rush’ in business. He urges everyone to lock their doors.

The child was found a few minutes later, a couple blocks away. He was not injured. His mother was issued a summons for leaving the car unattended.

Police told FOX13 the suspect is still on the run. He is described as a man in his early-mid twenties.

If you have any information about this kidnapping, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

