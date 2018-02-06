Police: Man arrested for brutal January rape

A man is behind bars after police said he pulled a gun on a woman and raped her.
According to the arrest affidavit, Miguel Angel Garcia took the victim's cellphone and then jumped on top her.
He held her down so hard she had bruises on both arms. He also started to strangle and punch the victim.
Police said Garcia then got out a silver handgun, put it in the her mouth and threatened to kill her. The horrific attack continued when Garcia forced the victim to take her clothes off and raped her.
For several hours after the fact, Garcia made the woman lie in bed next to him. Eventually, she escaped.
Miguel Angel Garcia is charged with aggravated rape, among a slew of other charges.
