Police: Man pulls hammer on Target employee after shoplifting

A local man was arrested after police said he was caught shoplifting from a store and pulled a hammer on the victim.
According to the arrest affidavit, Darren Conway, 25, is charged with theft of property and aggravated assault.
On Monday, police were called to the Target on the 600 block of Colonial Rd. As the officers approached the store from the rear, they noticed a red truck, which matched the description of the suspect's vehicle and began pursuit.
It is not clear exactly what was used to bring the truck to a stop. The arrest affidavit only said the officers 'operated emergency equipment to stop the vehicle.'
After he was taken into custody, police said Conway admitted to shoplifting from the store eight different times and the assault with the hammer.
