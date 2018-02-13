Police officer shot in Cleveland, MS

CLEVELAND, Miss. - A police officer was shot in Cleveland, Mississippi Monday night, according to the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police.
The officer was shot and rushed to the hospital in non-critical condition.
The suspect responsible is in police custody.
Trending stories:
- Police pull car riddled with bullets over in Hickory Hill, shooting victim found inside
- Teen victim, witness in rape trial found dead
- I-40 shooting leaves 19-year-old pregnant girl in non-critical condition, baby critical
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}