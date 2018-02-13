  • Police officer shot in Cleveland, MS

    Updated:

    CLEVELAND, Miss. - A police officer was shot in Cleveland, Mississippi Monday night, according to the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police. 

    The officer was shot and rushed to the hospital in non-critical condition. 

    The suspect responsible is in police custody. 

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories