Police: One person shot in Frayser

One person is recovering after being shot in Frayser.
The shooting happened on the 3100 block of Woodrow Street around 11 p.m.
Memphis police have not released the condition or age of the victim.
This is the second overnight shooting MPD is investigating.
FOX13 is working to learn if anyone is in custody.
