Police presence increased at Corinth schools following possible Snapchat threat

A Mid-South school district is on high alert after they received a possible threat.
Details surrounding the details of threat at Corinth High School are very limited. We do know that the threat circulated on Snapchat, and police determined there was 'credible evidence of such at this time."
Police and the school system taking the threat seriously, FOX13's Tom Dees will have live reports from Corinth all morning on Good Morning Memphis.
