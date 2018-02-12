Police pull car riddled with bullets over in Hickory Hill, shooting victim found inside

Memphis police are investigating a shooting at the corner of Ridgeway and Winchester Road.
Police were called to the Hickory Hill neighborhood just before 1 a.m. Monday.
According to police, the victim was being dropped off the in area when two masked men came up to the car.
They then tried to rob them. The car with the victim inside drove away.
Just down the road, officers saw the car with bullet holes heading north on Ridgeway and pulled them over.
MPD then found the man shot on the inside. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
FOX13 is working to learn more information about this breaking story and will update you on-air and online with the latest information as it becomes available.
