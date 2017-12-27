  • Police searching for suspect involved with counterfeiting money

    Updated:

    MILLINGTON, Tenn. - Millington Police need your help searching for suspect involved with counterfeiting money.

    Investigators said the suspect was last seen driving the vehicle in this picture.

    No additional suspect information is available at this time.

    If you have any information concerning this incident, contact Millington Police at 901-873-5621.

     

     

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories