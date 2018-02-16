0 Police still searching for suspect responsible for murdering cancer patient on Thanksgiving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are still looking for the person responsible for taking a cancer patient’s life on Thanksgiving last year.

That one and only tip led police nowhere. Police said they are at a road block into finding the Robert Wong's killer.

Memphis Police Major, Lambert Ross said police need help.

"There is absolutely no reason why we cannot solve this case," said Ross.

Police told FOX13 Thanksgiving Day Robert Wong wasn't feeling well and decided to stay home as his family went out for a traditional brunch.

His family returned home and found the military veteran murdered.

Police told FOX13 the search for the person responsible hasn't been easy.

"MPD with all that we do with the resources we have, it’s still not enough to solve the cases we deal with," said Ross.

Police said their investigation didn't show anything from inside Wong's home being taken.

However, the suspect did take Wong's van which investigators later found.

"We have looked at every piece of evidence. We have dusted that van for prints there are no links to anyone that we can link to that homicide," said Ross.

Investigators told FOX13 an autopsy report discovered Wong also suffered a heart attack during the home invasion.

We reached out the Wong family for comment. We have not heard back from them as of yet.

Memphis police are still investigating if Wong's death was targeted or a random act of violence.



"I think he was victim of opportunity. He may have come outside that morning."

We went back to Wong's neighborhood and noticed one home that surveillance cameras but the homeowner could not confirm if his cameras caught anything.

If you have any information about this case police ask that you call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH

