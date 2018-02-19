  • Police urge public to slow down after horrific crash in Oxford

    Updated:

    Oxford police have a message for residents: Slow down. 

    A recent tweet from the agency shows a white SUV mangled and torn, one half of the car looks to be completely gone. 

    Police said the accident was the result of 'driving too fast.' The driver lost control and struck a tree. The individual was able to walk away with minor injuries.

