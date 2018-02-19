Police urge public to slow down after horrific crash in Oxford

Oxford police have a message for residents: Slow down.
A recent tweet from the agency shows a white SUV mangled and torn, one half of the car looks to be completely gone.
>> Photos from the scene of the crash
Police said the accident was the result of 'driving too fast.' The driver lost control and struck a tree. The individual was able to walk away with minor injuries.
Trending stories:
- MPD: Teen arrested for raping 9-month-old, recording it on cell phone
- 2 Mississippi students arrested following alleged high school threat
- Child killed, adult critically injured after being hit by car in Frayser
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}