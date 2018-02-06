Police: Woman inappropriately grabbed at U of M library, suspect arrested

A man was arrested on the University of Memphis campus after police said he inappropriately grabbed a woman then attacked a man.
Trending stories:
- Father and daughter charged with incest 20 years after adoption
- MPD: 2 men found shot and killed in Cordova
- MPD releases surveillance footage of shooting suspects
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
University of Memphis police said Gregory Buckhanon assaulted someone behind the help desk on campus. A witness was able to capture the fight on his phone. According to campus police Buckanon was also wanted in connection with touching a woman's breast in McWherter Library.
The victim told police she was sitting down at the library when Buckhanon sat down with her, started flirting with her, and then grabbed her.
Gregory Buckanon is charged with aggravated criminal trespassing and sexual battery.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}