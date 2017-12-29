POLICE: Woman wanted for credit card theft in Jonesboro

Jonesboro Police are asking for help to identify a woman wanted for using a stolen credit card.
On Dec. 10 the victim called police and said her wallet with multiple credit cards in it were stolen from her vehicle. Later on, she realized a hunting knife and a GPS was also taken.
Police were called again when the suspect started using one of the credit cards at a Taco Bell and a Dollar General.
Officers were able to use the timestamp on the receipts with security footage to get video of the suspect, police said.
If you know who she is, you are asked to contact Jonesboro Police.
