Popeye's employee tried to shoot customer during argument, police say

A Popeye’s employee is accused of trying to shoot a customer he got into an argument with, according to Memphis police.
The incident happened at a Popeye’s in the 2600 block of Hollywood on January 20.
Police said Kashon Henderson, who works at the restaurant, got into an argument with customers inside the store. He then walked outside, got a gun out of his backpack and began firing shots, according to an affidavit of complaint.
Officers arrived at the store and began chasing Henderson. When they caught up to him, police found a 9mm Ruger with a small magazine, along with an extended clip, in his right front pocket.
Henderson told police he was trying to shoot one of the customers after the argument, according to the affidavit. At the time of the shooting, there were 11 people inside the restaurant.
Kashon Henderson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and 11 counts of reckless endangerment.
