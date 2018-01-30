  • Popular Lakeland golf course on the verge of being sold to make way for residential housing

    By: Marius Payton

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Stonebridge Golf Club in Lakeland is being sought after by a developer to turn the land into residential and commercial housing.

    FOX13 has learned that the deal is in the due diligence phase with the developers presenting plans as to what they would like to do.

    We speak with Lakeland’s mayor about the possibilities as well as the Golf Club’s general manager about what a possible sale would mean to  the community, on FOX13 News at 9. 

