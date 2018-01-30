Popular Lakeland golf course on the verge of being sold to make way for residential housing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Stonebridge Golf Club in Lakeland is being sought after by a developer to turn the land into residential and commercial housing.
FOX13 has learned that the deal is in the due diligence phase with the developers presenting plans as to what they would like to do.
We speak with Lakeland’s mayor about the possibilities as well as the Golf Club’s general manager about what a possible sale would mean to the community, on FOX13 News at 9.
Trending stories:
- PHOTOS: 2 dead after North Mississippi crash
- Man critically shot in North Memphis
- Panera Bread recalls cream cheese products over listeria fears
- More snow in Memphis? Projections show another round of winter weather
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}