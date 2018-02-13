Popular Mexican restaurant opens second location in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Seven months ago, the roof collapsed at Maciel’s Tortas and Tacos in downtown Memphis. A mother and son suffered minor injuries, and the establishment was left in a bind because it had to close for several weeks during repairs.
Fast forward to 2018, and the franchise announced much more welcomed news.
A second location has opened at 525 S. Highland on the Highland Strip. The restaurant is in the space that was previously occupied by R.P. Billiards.
Maciel’s touts itself as “Mexican soul food,” with traditional recipes inspired from the Mexican state of Michocan.
