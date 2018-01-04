Popular North Memphis nightspot closes doors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A popular juke spot in North Memphis has closed its doors. According to the Wild Bill’s Memphis Facebook page, the club closed days before the new year, canceling it’s NYE event.
The business’ landlord told FOX13 the venue closed due to delinquent rent.
FOX13's Tony Atkins speaks more with the landlord and will have a full report on FOX13 News at 9.
Trending Now:
- Mother sends kids away after heat goes out, pipes break
- Memphis father arrested for shooting at car thief
- Memphis man collecting socks, shoes, and blankets for homeless
- Wanted gang member and two others arrested after MPD officer is struck by car
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}