'Possible' body in van for 49 days could go unidentified forever

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The body of a man left in the back of a van for 49 days on the MPD impound lot might go unidentified forever.
That’s according to Latino Memphis who has been in talks with MPD to help identify the Hispanic victim.
As of Thursday afternoon, MPD said there has been no missing person’s report filed and no one has come forward to identify the man.
Latino Memphis said MPD is working on creating a facial sketch that if they get will be shared on their social media.
At 5, Chief Investigative Reporter, Jim Spiewak, explains how police are trying to track down the identity of the victim, tonight on FOX13 News.
