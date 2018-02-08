  • 'Possible' body in van for 49 days could go unidentified forever

    By: Jim Spiewak

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The body of a man left in the back of a van for 49 days on the MPD impound lot might go unidentified forever.  

    RELATED: Botched investigation: Body overlooked for 49 days in van on police property

    That’s according to Latino Memphis who has been in talks with MPD to help identify the Hispanic victim. 

    As of Thursday afternoon, MPD said there has been no missing person’s report filed and no one has come forward to identify the man.  

    Trending stories:

    Latino Memphis said MPD is working on creating a facial sketch that if they get will be shared on their social media.  

    At 5, Chief Investigative Reporter, Jim Spiewak, explains how police are trying to track down the identity of the victim, tonight on FOX13 News. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories