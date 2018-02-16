Possible drunk driver kills 1, injures 4 after fatal crash, investigators say

ITWAMBA, Miss. - A Mississippi woman is dead and four of her family members have been injured after a critical car crash involving a drunk driver.
Investigators told FOX13 the Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating the critical crash in Itawamba County.
Troopers said the head on collision took place on I-22 near MS-371 around 9:20 Thursday night.
Officers determined Joseph Britt, 35, of Plantersville was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of I-22.
His 2004 Ford F-150 struck a 2016 Nissan SUV driven by Sherry D. Buford, 46, of Oxford, head-on.
Mississippi investigators said Buford received fatal injuries from the crash and died.
Sherry D. Buford, 46
Four passengers were in the vehicle. Hayes Lynch, 59, of Abbeville, received moderate injuries from the crash.
Hayes Lynch, 59
Sandra Phillips, 58, and Shelia Lewis, 58, both of Abbeville, received life threatening injuries from the crash and remain in critical condition.
(Left to right) Sherry Buford, Sandra Phillips, Sheila Lewis
A teenager in Buford's vehicle received moderate injuries. All the passengers were transported to the hospital.
Physical evidence on the scene shows Britt may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.
Westbound lanes of I-22 were closed for nearly two hours as emergency responders worked the crash.
