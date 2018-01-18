Possible package delays expected across the county due to icy conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FedEx experienced a national service disruption at the Memphis and Indianapolis hubs last night.
Officials told FOX13 the disruption was caused by winter storms and extremely low temperatures.
If your delivery commitment is January 18, delays are possible for package deliveries across the U.S.
Customers are advised to check the status of your shipments on fedex.com.
Potential service disruptions may not affect FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Office, etc.
