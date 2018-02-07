Potential project could bring new apartments to Overton Square

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Midtown project could bring 16 new apartments to the Overton Square area.
The Flats of Overton Square is being planned for a vacant lot on the corner of Monroe and Diana.
LaSonya Hall works for Graduate Memphis, and works with plenty millennials. She told FOX13 this is a building Midtown needs.
“I think that any time that there’s an opportunity to bring new housing developments and an opportunity to bring new innovative young millennials to the area, I think it’s awesome,” she said.
The project would include 16 apartments. Four of them would be live/work spaces, which means can live in the same spot their office is located.
The investors also said the flats will partner with Overton Square, which is only feet away from the property.
“They’re looking for accessibility, so they want to live in their community and thrive in their community,” Hall said.
It will cost $1.9 million and is scheduled to open for tenants in 2019.
