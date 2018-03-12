  • Potentially explosive materials found in Midtown home

    By: Scott Madaus

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police Department told us families are being evacuated in a Midtown neighborhood after potentially explosive materials were found in a home.

    Police are investigating in the 1900 block of Vinton Avenue, just a few blocks south of Union Avenue.

    The home belonged to a man who died in 2014. While workers were fixing a pluming issue, police said, "items that could possibly be used for explosives were located." The MPD Bomb Unit quickly responded to the scene. 

    Neighbors posted about the police activity on NextDoor.

    MPD said they located chemicals stored in containers. 

