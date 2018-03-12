Potentially explosive materials found in Midtown home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police Department told us families are being evacuated in a Midtown neighborhood after potentially explosive materials were found in a home.
Police are investigating in the 1900 block of Vinton Avenue, just a few blocks south of Union Avenue.
BREAKING: MPD, MFD & the Bomb Squad all right a home in Central Gardens where investigators have discovered a package and possible bomb material. pic.twitter.com/MVqE1Dwcy5— Scott Madaus (@scottmadaus) March 12, 2018
The home belonged to a man who died in 2014. While workers were fixing a pluming issue, police said, "items that could possibly be used for explosives were located." The MPD Bomb Unit quickly responded to the scene.
Neighbors posted about the police activity on NextDoor.
MPD said they located chemicals stored in containers.
At this point, no active device has been located. Officers have only located chemicals which are stored in individual containers. As a precautionary measure, hazmat teams and the Bomb Unit will work together to clear the area.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 12, 2018
We're live on the scene and will update this story as it develops.
