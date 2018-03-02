  • Pothole Patrol: The potholes are damaging cars across the city

    By: Scott Madaus

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Potholes... Potholes... Potholes... the city keeps on filling them but they keep on popping up. 

    FOX13 discovered potholes that appear to be severely damaging cars.

    People are almost getting into accidents when they hit them or trying to avoid them.

    Here's one pothole we found on Kirby Parkway and Ash Park. 

     The next pothole we found was located on Kirby Parkway and Green Grove Rd. 

    Thursday, FOX13 notified the City of Memphis about a dangerous pothole on Shelby Dr. 

     Friday, we returned to the same area and noticed that pothole had been patched. 

    One Memphis man told FOX13 he lost his hubcaps after hitting a pothole on Shelby Dr. When he returned to the scene, he only recovered one. 

    Tonight, FOX13's Scott Madaus digs deeper into the problem sweeping the city. Find out how the City of Memphis is tackling the problem, at 5. 

