Pothole Patrol: The potholes are damaging cars across the city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Potholes... Potholes... Potholes... the city keeps on filling them but they keep on popping up.
FOX13 discovered potholes that appear to be severely damaging cars.
People are almost getting into accidents when they hit them or trying to avoid them.
Here's one pothole we found on Kirby Parkway and Ash Park.
Kirby Parkway & Ash Park @CityOfMemphis pic.twitter.com/2oH8IFSh3Q— Scott Madaus (@scottmadaus) March 2, 2018
The next pothole we found was located on Kirby Parkway and Green Grove Rd.
Kirby Parkway & Green Grove Rd @CityOfMemphis pic.twitter.com/awyUiOexFh— Scott Madaus (@scottmadaus) March 2, 2018
Thursday, FOX13 notified the City of Memphis about a dangerous pothole on Shelby Dr.
#901ShelbyDrive pic.twitter.com/lQgjW8Og0E— Scott Madaus (@scottmadaus) March 2, 2018
Friday, we returned to the same area and noticed that pothole had been patched.
The crater on Shelby drive has been patched pic.twitter.com/gGBF4nGG33— Scott Madaus (@scottmadaus) March 2, 2018
One Memphis man told FOX13 he lost his hubcaps after hitting a pothole on Shelby Dr. When he returned to the scene, he only recovered one.
This is Bobbie Reese… Notice his car in the background does not have any hubcaps. After he hit the crater on Shelby drive yesterday, today he came back to To find them. He found 1... pic.twitter.com/EQ6a2vGWTa— Scott Madaus (@scottmadaus) March 2, 2018
Tonight, FOX13's Scott Madaus digs deeper into the problem sweeping the city. Find out how the City of Memphis is tackling the problem, at 5.
