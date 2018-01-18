Pothole season is here! How the city plans to tackle the problem

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Pothole season is here, and the city told FOX13 they have a plan to combat them.

Aaron Chakiporty works from his car. He said potholes are a huge issue in Memphis.

“I would say Memphis isn’t the best at fixing pot holes,” he said. “They should, I mean, that’s what tax money is for.”

We reached out to the city. They sent us a statement saying they will switch their sand and salt personnel to pot hole duty once the ice is gone.

Trending stories:

They will also double the number of crews tasked to respond to reports of potholes. She said all of this is included in the Street Maintenance operation budget.

We also talked to Brad Walton, who said he has noticed a change in the roads for the past few years.

“Potholes used to be bad,” he said. “Deep pot holes of course. You hit it one time and your tire’s gone.”

However, he told FOX13 he has not had any recent issues.

“Streets in Memphis used to be pretty bad, but right now they’re doing good,” Walton said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.