Poverty for African-Americans in Shelby County three times that of whites, according to audit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Poverty for African Americans in Shelby County is three times that of whites. That’s according to findings of a new poverty audit released.

The numbers do not paint a pretty picture of poverty in Memphis. Terri Freeman, the Director of the National Civil Rights Museum said she wasn’t surprised.

“I wasn't as surprised as maybe I should have been,” when asked about the findings Freeman said.

The museum is hosting a panel discussion on Tuesday about the audit. It found the poverty rate for African Americans has fallen from its peak in 1960 but it’s still three times that of whites.

“It is so typical that people hire people like themselves is just the natural order of things, we have to kind of break out of that,” Freeman said.

In children, it’s even worse. The audit found black children are four times as likely than white children to be poor. Freeman finds it unacceptable.

“Regardless, frankly of race, it's unacceptable.”

The audit looked at several key areas. Income, where blacks earn 50% of what whites do. The incarceration rate for blacks has gone up 50% since 1980, for whites it has gone down slightly.

“When you take men out of the equation, it impacts the entire community,” Freeman told FOX13.

The audit was put together by Elena Delavega, Assistant Professor of Social Work at the University of Memphis.

The full audit is here.

