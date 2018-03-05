Power restored after early morning outage in Downtown Memphis

UPDATE:
Power has been restored.
--
Memphis Light, Gas and Water is trying to restore power to more than 2400 people in Downtown Memphis.
MLGW is hoping the outage will be fixed in the next 30 minutes,, according to their outage map.
Click here to check the status of the outages.
