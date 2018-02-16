Power restored to thousands of MLGW Customers after early morning outages

UPDATE: February 16, 2018.
Currently only 200 customers are currently without power.
--
Memphis MLGW is currently working to restore power after five major outages in the Memphis Metro.
According to the outage map, there are more than 4000 MLGW customers without power.
FOX13 is working to learn more about the outages and when lights will turn back on.
Tune in to Good Morning Memphis as we continue to monitor this breaking news story.
