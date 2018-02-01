0 Predatory lending impacting hundreds across Mid-South

Payday loans and auto title loans all promise to help you "bridge the gap" when you need money, but are they a debt trap? Memphis attorney Webb Brewer said they are.

"People are usually desperate.They get into those loans and they keep rolling them over and rolling them over," said Brewer.

FOX13 learned that Tennessee has more of these types of lenders per capita than any other state, and the hotbed in all of Tennessee is Shelby County.

There are 232 of these lenders, labeled predatory lenders by the Metro Idea's Project of Tennessee, in Memphis and Shelby County alone and more than 1200 statewide.

Lenders such as these are labeled as predatory because of the fees associated and the thought that those who use the services are often unable to pay back the loans without having to borrow again.

The Centers for Responsible Lending says that 80% of people who take out a payday loan and pay it back, borrow an average of ten times per year. They call it a cycle of indebtedness.

As for auto title loans, Webb Brewer said, "A lot of people have called it legalized loan sharking."

Brewer points to statistics that show borrowers on average pay up to three times the original loan amount after fees and rollovers.

However, members of the short term, low amount loan industry call themselves a "necessity" for those who can't otherwise cannot qualify for conventional loans.

Jabo Covert, a member of the Community Financial Services Association and vice president of Tennessee-based Check Into Cash said, “We are a safe legal, regulated option for customers who need short term financing. If we didn't exist, people would go behind the gas station and get a loan for much worse terms. That's loan sharking."

On FOX 13 News at 9 p.m Thursday, Darrell Greene explores the pitfalls of these types of loans and explores the ever-widening definition of predatory lending that has one 91-year-old Memphis woman taking a major bank to court after she claims she became the prey of an unscrupulous car salesman.

