Pregnant woman fatally shot, boyfriend charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a pregnant woman was found dead in South Memphis.
The incident happened in the 1900 block of Sparks Street.
The woman identified as 26-year-old Karmeshia Pipes was located with a gunshot wound, and she was pronounced dead on the scene. Pipes was 9 months pregnant and was due any day.
A suspect identified as Ricky Anderson II has been detained by police. The suspect was Pipes' boyfriend and the father of her unborn child. Anderson was in the home when police arrived. The incident appears to have stemmed from a domestic violence situation, according to MPD.
Family called someone to go check on Pipes. When the friend arrived out the house, they had a key and let themselves inside. They found Anderson and saw Pipes lying on the floor. According to the arrest affidavit, Anderson just looked 'as though he was in shock and wouldn't answer any questions.'
Police told relatives it looked like she had been dead for multiple days before being found. She was last seen at her baby shower on January 21.
Police detained Anderson, however, he refused to answer questions and give a statement. Police said they saw a fresh scratch/cut on his inner wrist.
Anderson is charged with First Degree Murder.
