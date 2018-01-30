Pregnant woman fatally shot, boyfriend detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a pregnant woman was found dead in South Memphis.
The incident happened in the 1900 block of Sparks Street.
The woman identified as 26-year-old Karmeshia Pipes was located with a gunshot wound, and she was pronounced dead on the scene. Pipes was pregnant and was due any day.
A suspect identified as Ricky has been detained by police. The suspect was Pipes' boyfriend and the father of her unborn child. Ricky was in the home when police arrived. The incident appears to have stemmed from a domestic violence situation, according to MPD.
Police told relatives it looked like she had been dead multiple days.
